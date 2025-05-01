Two cyclists start at the same point at t = 0 t = 0 . Cyclist P's velocity (in m/s \text{m/s} ) is u ( t ) = 30 t + 3 u(t) = \frac{30}{t+3} , and cyclist Q's velocity (in m/s \text{m/s} ) is v ( t ) = 30 e − t / 4 v(t) = 30 e^{-t/4} . After t = 4 t = 4 seconds, who has traveled farther?