Let { c n } \{c_n\} be a sequence defined by c n + 1 = 1 4 c n + 16 c_{n+1} = \frac{1}{4} c_n + 16 , with c 0 = 64 c_0 = 64 . Find the first five terms c 0 , c 1 , c 2 , c 3 , c 4 c_0, c_1, c_2, c_3, c_4 .