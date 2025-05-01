The outflow rate of a chemical reactor is modeled by R ′ ( t ) = 65 ( 1 + sin 4 π t ) R^{\prime}(t)=65(1+\sin4\pi t) , where R ( t ) R(t) is the total product released in milliliters over [ 0 , t ] [0, t] , with R ( 0 ) = 0 R(0) = 0 and t t in seconds. How much product is released in the first second?