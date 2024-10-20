The concentration of a substance within a chemical solution, C C , in units of mg/L \text{mg/L} , is modeled by the equation C = 30000 + 400 t − 60 t 2 C=30000+400t-60t^2 , for 0 ≤ t ≤ 20 0\leq{t}\leq{20} , where t t is the time in hours. Find the rate of change of concentration at t = 2 t=2 and t = 4 hours t=4~\text{hours} .