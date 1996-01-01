Let h ( x ) = ∫ 0 x e t 2 d t h(x) = \int_0^x e^{t^2} \, dt .

Using the Taylor series for e x e^x , find h ( 2 ) ( 0 ) h^{(2)}(0) and h ( 3 ) ( 0 ) h^{(3)}(0) by identifying the coefficients in the Taylor expansion of h ( x ) h(x) centered at a = 0 a=0 . Do not directly differentiate.