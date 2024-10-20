Find the limit as ﻿ x → π 2 x\to\frac{\pi}{2} x→2π​﻿ of the expression cos ⁡ ( π 4 sin ⁡ ( cos ⁡ x ) ) \cos\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\sin\left(\cos x\right)\right) . Determine if the function is continuous at the point being approached.