Average cost ﻿ $ 400.00 \$400.00 $400.00﻿ is the cost of producing one additional smartphone when ﻿ 5000 5000 5000﻿ smartphones are already produced.

Marginal cost ﻿ $ 451.60 \$451.60 $451.60﻿ is the cost per smartphone when ﻿ 5000 5000 5000﻿ smartphones are produced.