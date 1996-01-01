Two points A A and B B are chosen independently and uniformly at random, one on each of two adjacent sides of a square of side length 2 2 . Let x x be the distance from the shared vertex to point A A along one side, and y y the distance from the shared vertex to point B B along the other side ( x , y ∈ [ 0 , 2 ] x, y \in [0,2] ). The area of the right triangle with vertices at the shared vertex and the two chosen points is 1 2 x y \displaystyle\frac12xy . What is the probability that the area of the right triangle is less than 1 1 ?