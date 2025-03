Given that the tangent line to the curve  p ( x ) p(x) p(x) at x = 5 x=5 is  y = 5 x + 2 y=5x+2 y=5x+2, and the tangent line to the curve of  q ( x ) q(x) q(x) at x = 5 x=5 is  y = − 2 x + 3 y=-2x+3 y=−2x+3, calculate the equation of the line tangent to the curve y = p ( x ) q ( x ) y=\frac{p\left(x\right)}{q\left(x\right)} at x = 5 x=5 .