Given that the tangent line to the curve ﻿ p ( x ) p(x) p(x)﻿ at x = 5 x=5 is ﻿ y = 5 x + 2 y=5x+2 y=5x+2﻿, and the tangent line to the curve of ﻿ q ( x ) q(x) q(x)﻿ at x = 5 x=5 is ﻿ y = − 2 x + 3 y=-2x+3 y=−2x+3﻿, calculate the equation of the line tangent to the curve y = p ( x ) q ( x ) y=\frac{p\left(x\right)}{q\left(x\right)} at x = 5 x=5 .