Two hikers start from the same point at the same time. One hiker walks due north at a speed of 5 km/hr 5\text{ km/hr} , while the other walks in the northwest direction ( 45 ∘ 45^{\circ} north of west) at a speed of 4 km/hr \text{4 km/hr} . Find the distance between the hikers and the rate at which this distance is changing after 2 2 hours. Round the answers to two decimal places. (Hint: Use the Law of Cosines.)