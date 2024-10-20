The acceleration of an object moving along a straight line is a = 9.8 a=9.8 . Its initial position and velocity are s ( 0 ) = 2 s\left(0\right)=2 and v ( 0 ) = − 5 v\left(0\right)=-5 , respectively. Using the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem, determine the object's position at time t t .