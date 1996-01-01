Solve the equation t 2 y ′ ′ ( t ) − 12 y ( t ) = 0 t^2y^{\prime\prime}(t)-12y(t)=0 with the general solution assumed to be y ( t ) = C 1 t p 1 + C 2 t p 2 y(t)=C_1t^{p_1}+C_2t^{p_2} . Find the particular solution satisfying y ( 1 ) = 2 y(1)=2 and y ′ ( 1 ) = 5 y^{\prime}(1)=5 . Hint: Try y ( t ) = t p y(t)=t^p . Substitute into the ODE to obtain the algebraic (characteristic) equation for p p ; solve it to get the two roots p 1 , p 2 p_1,p_2 .