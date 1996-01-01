Using the remainder term from the Taylor polynomial, determine an upper bound for the error when 1 + x \sqrt{1+x} is approximated by the first-degree polynomial 1 + x 2 1+\frac{x}{2} on the interval [ − 0.2 , 0.2 ] [-0.2,0.2] . Express your answer in scientific notation, rounded to 2 2 decimal places.