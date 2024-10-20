Table of contents
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Product and Quotient Rules: Videos & Practice Problems
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
The growth of a certain plant species over time can be modeled by the function , where is the height of the plant in centimeters and is the time in weeks. Describe how the species grows over the first weeks of life by drawing the graph of using a graphing utility.
