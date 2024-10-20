Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
0. Review of Algebra
Simplifying Radical Expressions
Simplifying Radical Expressions
Simplifying Radical Expressions Practice Problems
10 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider this radical expression:
961+49
Indicate if the root is a real number or not. In the case of a real number, evaluate.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the expression 4m4⋅8m , where m is a nonnegative real number, simplify it using the product rule.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the expression 5z200z8 , where z is a nonnegative real number, simplify it using the quotient rule.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Perform the following operation and evaluate it by applying radical rules and simplification techniques.
√17 • √68
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Perform the following operation and evaluate it by applying radical rules and simplification techniques.
∛√(1024)
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the following expression, and if possible, evaluate using exact values. Note that the given variables represent positive real numbers.
11∜(mn5) - 9n∜(mn)