Factoring Polynomials Practice Problems
Use grouping method of factoring in order to write the complete factorization of the following polynomial.
10x3y6 - 16x5y10
Factor and simplify the following algebraic expression which involves fractional exponents: (x + 1)-1/5 - (x + 1)-6/5
Factor and simplify the following algebraic expression which involves fractional exponents: (x - 2)1/4 - (x - 2)5/4
Factor and simplify the following algebraic expression which involves fractional exponents: x - x1/3
Factor the given polynomial completely or indicate that it is prime: x2 - 6x + 9 - 16y2
Factor the given polynomial completely or indicate that it is prime: 5x2 + 15x - 20
Factor the given polynomial completely or indicate that it is prime: x3 + 3x2 - 16x - 48
Determine the greatest common factor and factor it out from the given expression: x(7x+3) + 8(7x+3)
Determine the greatest common factor and factor it out from the given expression: 5x4 - 15x3 + 45x2
Determine the greatest common factor and factor it out from the given expression: 12x + 30
Using absolute value find out the distance between -13 and 10. Then find the absolute value.
Factor the given polynomial completely, or categorize the polynomial to be prime if doesn't get factorized furthermore.
7x6 - 28x4
Factor the given polynomial completely, or categorize the polynomial to be prime if doesn't get factorized furthermore.
17x2 - 32x + 15
Factor the given polynomial completely, or categorize the polynomial to be prime if doesn't get factorized furthermore.
100 - 4x2
Factor the given polynomial completely, or categorize the polynomial to be prime if doesn't get factorized furthermore.
x2 - 8x + 15