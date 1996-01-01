6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Condense the given equation to a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1, and evaluate without using a calculator if possible.
(1/3)(log3 a + log3 b) - 8log3(a + b)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
log3[∛(ab)/(ab)8]
B
log3[(3ab)/8(a + b)]
C
log3[(ab)3/(a + b)1/8]
D
log3[∛(ab)/(a + b)8]