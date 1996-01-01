Complex Numbers Practice Problems
Identify if the given statement is correct or not; if not, make necessary amends on the right side of the equation to make it correct.
√-121 = 11i
Identify if the given statement is correct or not, if not, make necessary amends on the right side of the equation to make it correct.
i92 = 1
Identify if the given statement is correct or not, if not, make necessary amends on the right side of the equation to make it correct.
(17 +3i) -(6 +13i) = 11 +16i
Use the standard form of complex numbers to rewrite the expression. (27 -√-108) /6
Use the standard form of complex numbers to rewrite the expression. (-5 + √-48)/76
Perform addition in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(4 + 5i) + (6 + 7i)
Perform subtraction in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(-3 + 13i) - (-6 + 13i)
Perform subtraction in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(-7 + 4i) - (-5 + 4i)
Perform subtraction in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(4 - 3i) - (7 + 6i) - (-8 + i)
Perform addition and subtraction in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(-3 - 2i) - (4 + 9i) + (-7 + 8i)
Perform addition and subtraction in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
5√3 - (2√3 - 7i) - 5i + (-8√3 + 9i)
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(3 + i)(4 - 5i)
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(1 + 4i)(6 - 7i)
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(5 + i)2
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(9 + i)(9 - i)
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(-8 - 9i)(-8 + 9i)
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(√11 + i)(√11 - i)
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
i(7 - 13i)(7 + 13i)
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
2i(9 - 11i)(9 + 11i)
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
5i(7 - i)2
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(8 - i)(8 + i)(2 - 6i)
5 +3i is a solution of quadratic equation x2 -10x +34. Find out if the given statement is true or false.
Perform addition in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(18 - 11i) + (21 - 17i)
Perform subtraction in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
27i - (6 + 13i) - 19
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(-19 + 17i)(-3 + 5i)
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(9 - 14i)(9 + 14i)
Perform multiplication in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
-7i(9 - i)2
Perform division in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(-60 +50i)/(-13 +21i)