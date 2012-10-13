Completing the Square Practice Problems
Identify the following function's graph by first solving for its x-intercepts and then matching it with the given graphs.
y = (x -3)2 -9
When the difference between a number and 12 is doubled and added to the square of that number, it results in zero. What is this number?
Enlist all values of x that will make the given expression undefined. 5/(x2 -7x +6)
Consider the following equations and solve for all values of x that will satisfy them. z1 = x, z2 = -6/x and z1 + z2 = -1
Consider the following equations and solve for all values of x that will satisfy them. t1 = x - 3, t2 = x -1, t1t2 +1 = 0
Consider the following equations and solve for all values of x that will satisfy them. y = 4x2 - 4x and y = -1
For the following equation, calculate the discriminant, as well as the number and type of solutions
4x2 - 28x + 49 = 0
For the following equation, calculate the discriminant, as well as the number and type of solutions.
x2 - 11x - 12 = 0
For the following equation, complete the square to make a perfect square trinomial and factor.
z2 - 5z
Solve for the constant that must be added to the given binomial in order to make it a perfect square trinomial. Show the perfect square trinomial, and factor it.
x2 + 24x
Solve the following quadratic equation by using any of your preferred method: (x+4)2-64=0
Solve the following quadratic equation by using any of your preferred method: 2x2-5x+1=0
Consider the following quadratic equation. Identify the number and type of its solutions without solving for x: 4x2=5+6x
Identify the term to be added on the given binomial that will result to a perfect square trinomial. After identifying the term, factor the perfect square trinomial: x2-9x
Find the value of x for the following equation by the use of square root property: