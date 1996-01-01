Hyperbolas at the Origin Practice Problems
Here Foci (±1, 0) and vertices (±2, 0) are given. Define the reason why it is not possible to have these foci and vertices for a hyperbola.
Find the equation of the asymptote and indicate the loci after graphing the hyperbola x2/25 - y2 = 1
Find the equation of the asymptote and indicate the foci after graphing the hyperbola (x+1)2/36 - (y-2)2/64 =1
Consider the foci and vertices of the hyperbola given below. Determine the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola using the given information. Foci: (0, ±5) Vertices: (0, ±1)
Find the equation of the asymptote and indicate the loci after graphing the hyperbola 9y2 - 4x2 = 36
Consider the foci and vertices of the hyperbola given below. Determine the standard form of the hyperbola equation using the given information. Foci: (±√61, 0) Vertices: (±5, 0)
For the given equation, graph the hyperbola and indicate the vertices and foci.
x2/16 - y2/9 = 1
For the given equation, graph the hyperbola and indicate the vertices and foci.
y2/16 - x2/9 = 1
Given the following conditions of a hyperbola, solve for the standard form of its equation
Foci: (0, - 5), (0, 5); Vertices (0, -2), (0, 2)
Given the following conditions of a hyperbola, solve for the standard form of its equation.
Foci: (- 5, 0), (5, 0);
Vertices (- 1, 0), (1, 0)
Given the following conditions of a hyperbola, solve for the standard form of its equation
Endpoints of transverse axis: (0, - 8), (0, 8)
Asymptote: y = 4x
Given the following conditions of a hyperbola, solve for the standard form of its equation.
Center: (3, - 1);
Focus: (9, - 1);
Vertex: (7, - 1)
Graph the hyperbola defined by y2/25 - x2/64 = 1 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
Graph the hyperbola defined by y2 - 9x2 = 1 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
Graph the hyperbola defined by 4x2 - 25y2 = 100 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
The equation of the hyperbola is given below. Draw the graph using its center, vertices, and asymptotes. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.
The equation of the hyperbola is given below. Draw the graph using its center, vertices, and asymptotes. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.
(x + 1)2 − 9(y - 2)2 = 9
The equation of the hyperbola is given below. Draw the graph using its center, vertices, and asymptotes. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.
(x + 3)2 − (y + 5)2 = 5
By completing the square on x and y, write the standard form of the hyperbola. Draw its graph. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.
x2 − y2 + 4x + 2y - 6 = 0
By completing the square on x and y, write the standard form of the hyperbola. Draw its graph. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.
4x2 − y2 - 8x + 16y + 4 = 0
By completing the square on x and y, write the standard form of the hyperbola. Draw its graph. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.
9x2 - 16y2 + 36x - 96y - 144 = 0
By completing the square on x and y, write the standard form of the hyperbola. Draw its graph. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.
6x2 - 9y2 - 36x + 198 = 0
Without completing the square, determine the given equation.
25x2 - 78y2 + 16y -112= 0