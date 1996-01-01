The Number e Practice Problems
The graph of an exponential function is shown. Which of the following function represents the graph?
Use a calculator to approximate the value of the following number to six decimal places.
2√3
Use a calculator to approximate the value of the following number to four decimal places.
e- 1.9
Consider the functions f(x) = ex and g(x) = 4ex/2. Apply transformations on the graph of f in constructing the graph of g. Graph the asymptotes and identify their equations. Then, use the graph to determine the domain and range of both functions.
Determine f(-1) for f(x) = 15x. Approximate the answer to the nearest thousandth if required.
Graph the following function by constructing a table of values. You may use a graphing utility to check your graph: f(x) = (1/4)x
Determine f(-1/2) for f(x) = 15x. Approximate the answer to the nearest thousandth if required.
An exponential function's graph is presented. From the list of available functions, pick one for the graph.
Determine f(-0.59) for f(x) = 15x. Approximate the answer to the nearest thousandth if required.
Graph f(x) = 10x to start. After that, graph the provided function using transformations of this graph. Graph the asymptotes and provide equations. Find the function's domain and range using the graphs.
g(x) = 10x -9
Graph f(x) = 7x to start. After that, graph the provided function using transformations of this graph. Graph the asymptotes and provide equations. Find the function's domain and range using the graphs.
g(x) = 7∙7x
The graph of f(x) = ex is shown in the figure. To graph the given function, use the transformations of this graph. Give the asymptotes' equations. Find the domain and range of the function using the graphs.
g(x) = ex -8
The graph of f(x) = ex is shown in the figure. To graph the given function, use the transformations of this graph. Give the asymptotes' equations. Find the domain and range of the function using the graphs.
g(x) = e-5x
Use the same rectangular coordinate system to show the graphs of functions f and g. For every asymptote, graph it and provide the equations.
f(x) = 24x and g(x) = 24-x
Use the compound interest formula A = P(1 + r/n)nt to solve the problem. If $8000 is deposited to an account with an interest rate of 1.18% compounded monthly, what is its value after 10 years?