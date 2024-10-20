- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
Rational Exponents - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Rational Exponents Practice Problems
Solve the given expression, and answers should be written without negative exponents:
(243/1024)-6/5
Solve the given expression, and the answer should be written without negative exponents (let all the variables shown belong to ℝ⁺):
(a2/5)4/(a3)4/5
Solve the given expression, and the answer should be written without negative exponents. (Let all the variables shown belong to ℝ⁺): (a5)1/3/(a2/3)4
Solve the given expression, and the answer should be written without negative exponents. (Let all the variables shown belong to ℝ⁺): (b1/3)(b1/5)(b8/15)/(b2)-7/15
By factoring out and eliminating the common factors (if there are any) in the numerator and denominator, simplify the following rational expression:
For the following equation, express in terms of the indicated variable.
p2/5 -2q2/5 = r2/5 for p