3. Functions
Common Functions Practice Problems
12 problems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use standard graphs of the function f(x) =x3 to transform it into following function g(x) = -(x-1)3 <Image>
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use standard graph of function f(x) = √x to transform it into the following function g(x) =3√(2x+1)
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use standard graphs of the function f(x) =x3 to transform it into following function g(x) = x3 + 3
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use standard graph of the given function f(x) = |x| to transform it into the following function g(x) =2|4x+3|+3
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph h(x) = √(- 3x + 9) as a transformation of the square root function f(x) = √3x.
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the absolute value function g(x) = - |2x + 8| as a transformation of f(x) = |2x|.
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the following function by transformation of the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x:
g(x) = -∛(x - 4)