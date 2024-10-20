- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
Graphing Polynomial Functions - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Graphing Polynomial Functions Practice Problems
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x)=19x3−9x2+2x−8
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x)=2x4+19x2−3x−2
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x)=−29x4−3x2+5x+6
Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree? g(x)=19x9+πx8+75x
Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree? f(x)=x53−4x2+19
Determine whether the given polynomial f(x)=5x4−9x2−19 has a real zero between −2 and 1 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Determine whether the given polynomial f(x)=5x5−2x3+1 has a real zero between −3 and 2 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Determine whether the given polynomial f(x)=12x3−19x+17 has a real zero between −5 and 0 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test and then use the end behavior to predict the graph:f(x)=−x6+x4