Function Operations - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Function Operations Practice Problems
Given the two functions f and g, find fg and identify the domain.
f(x)=71x−2, g(x)=x+10
Given the two functions f and g, find f−g and identify the domain.
f(x)=2x+11, g(x)=x−9
Given the two functions f and g, find f+g and identify the domain.
f(x)=11x2−3x−7, g(x)=3x−4
Given the two functions f and g, find f−g and identify the domain.
f(x)=36−x2, g(x)=x2+11x−7
Given the two functions f and g, find fg and identify the domain.
f(x)=x, g(x)=x+17
Given the two functions f and g, find gf and identify the domain.
f(x)=14−x3, g(x)=x3
Consider f(x)=3x3+1 and g(x)=−7x+6. Evaluate the following expression: (fg)(−1)
Given the two functions f and g, find gf and identify the domain.
f(x)=x2−365x+2,g(x)=x2−366x−12