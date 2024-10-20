Given the two functions ﻿ f f f﻿ and ﻿ g g g﻿, find ﻿ f g fg fg﻿ and identify the domain.

﻿ f ( x ) = 71 x − 2 f\left(x\right)=71x-2 f(x)=71x−2﻿, ﻿ g ( x ) = x + 10 g\left(x\right)=x+10 g(x)=x+10﻿