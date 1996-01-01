3. Functions
Function Composition
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the functions f(x) = 4x2 - 2x and g(x) = x2 - 5x + 7. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f + g)(x)
A
(f + g)(x) = 5x2 + 7x - 7; Domain: (-∞, ∞)
B
(f + g)(x) = 5x2 - 7x + 7; Domain: (-∞, ∞)
C
(f + g)(x) = 5x2 + 7x - 7; Domain: [0, ∞)
D
(f + g)(x) = 5x2 - 7x + 7; Domain: [0, ∞)