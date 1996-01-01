6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Functions
96PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the graph of f(x) = ln x shown and perform transformation to graph g(x) = ln (4x). Also, identify the domain, range, and the equation of the asymptote.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vertical asymptote: x = 4; Domain: (4, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
B
Vertical asymptote: x = -4; Domain: (-4, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
C
Vertical asymptote: x = 0; Domain: (0, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
D
Vertical asymptote: x = -1; Domain: (-1, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)