4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the zeros 10 -i and 8 -4i, write the equation of a polynomial function of the least degree. The coefficient of the polynomial must be only real and take multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = x4 +36x3 +501x2 -3216x +8080
B
f(x) = x4 -36x3 +501x2 +3216x +8080
C
f(x) = x4 +36x3 +501x2 +3216x +8080
D
f(x) = x4 -36x3 +501x2 -3216x +8080