4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given function, find the various potential scenarios for the count of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros.
ƒ(x) = 9x3 -13x2 +7x +1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Positive real zeros: 1 or 0, Negative real zeros: 1, Nonreal complex zeros: 1 or 2
B
Positive real zeros: 2 or 1, Negative real zeros: 0, Nonreal complex zeros: 1 or 2
C
Positive real zeros: 0, Negative real zeros: 1, Nonreal complex zeros: 2
D
Positive real zeros: 2 or 0, Negative real zeros: 1, Nonreal complex zeros: 0 or 2