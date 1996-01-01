4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following polynomial function, determine all the complex zeros. Write the answer in exact form.
f(x) = x6 - 25x4 - 81x2 + 2025
A
-5, -3, 3, 5, -3i, 3i
B
-5, -3, 3, 5, -3i
C
-5, -3(multiplicity 2), 5, -3i, 3i
D
-5, -3, 5(multiplicity 2), -3i, 3i