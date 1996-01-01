7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Linear Equations in 3 Variables
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The manufacturer of cement plans to produce 500 kg of cement and sell it for $5.00 per kg. She intends to mix three grades of cement with different prices - $10.00, $8.00, and $4.00 per kg. She must use three times more of the $4.00 cement than the $8.00 cement. What amount of each grade should she mix?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 kg of $10.00 cement, 125 kg of $8.00 cement, and 375 kg of $4.00 cement
B
125 kg of $10.00 cement, 0 kg of $8.00 cement, and 375 kg of $4.00 cement
C
375 kg of $10.00 cement, 125 kg of $8.00 cement, and 0 kg of $4.00 cement
D
375 kg of $10.00 cement, 0 kg of $8.00 cement, and 125 kg of $4.00 cement