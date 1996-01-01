1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
1. Equations & Inequalities The Square Root Property
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Among the following equations, select which one can be directly solved by using the square root property and work out the value(s) of x.
1. 4x2 - 23x - 35 = 0
2. (3x + 1)2 = 4
3. x2 - x = 72
4. (9x - 4)(x - 5) = 0
Among the following equations, select which one can be directly solved by using the square root property and work out the value(s) of x.
1. 4x2 - 23x - 35 = 0
2. (3x + 1)2 = 4
3. x2 - x = 72
4. (9x - 4)(x - 5) = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Equation 1, x = - 5/4, 7
B
Equation 1, x = - 1, 1/3
C
Equation 2, x = - 5/4, 7
D
Equation 2, x = - 1, 1/3
E
Equation 3, x = - 8, 9
F
Equation 3, x = 4/9, 5
G
Equation 4, x = - 8, 9
H
Equation 4, x = 4/9, 5