0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following sets, find B ∩ C', or indicate if B and C' are disjoint sets:
U = {34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}
B = {36, 37, 38, 39, 40}
C = {37, 39, 41, 43, 45, 47, 49}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{36, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46, 48}
B
{36, 38, 40}
C
{36, 37, 38, 40, 42, 44}
D
Ø; sets B and C' are disjoint sets