Dividing Polynomials
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the quotient of the following polynomials by using synthetic division.
(7x5 - 3x3 + x2 - 5x + 2) ÷ (x - 5)
A
7x4 + 35x3 + 172x2 + 861x + 4300 + 21502/(x - 5)
B
7x4 + 35x3 + 172x2 + 861x + 4300 - 21502/(x - 5)
C
7x4 + 35x3 + 172x2 + 861x - 4300 - 21502/(x - 5)
D
7x4 + 35x3 - 172x2 + 861x - 4300 - 21502/(x - 5)