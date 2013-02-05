0. Review of Algebra
Factoring Polynomials
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the given expression after isolating the common factor with the lowest power. Assume all variables belong to ℝ⁺.
26p(2p +5)-5/13 +13p2(2p +5)8/13 +39p3(2p +5)21/13
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
13p(2p +5)-5/13(12p4 +60p3 +77p2 +5p +2)
B
13p(2p +5)5/13(12p4 +60p3 +77p2 +5p +2)
C
13p(2p +5)-5/13(12p4 +60p3 +75p2 +5p +2)
D
13p(2p +5)5/13(12p4 +60p3 +75p2 +5p +2)