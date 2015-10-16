4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
List the possible rational zeros of the following function using the Rational Zero Theorem:
f(x) = 3x5 - 5x4 - 2x3 +9x2 - 15x - 16
List the possible rational zeros of the following function using the Rational Zero Theorem:
f(x) = 3x5 - 5x4 - 2x3 +9x2 - 15x - 16
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
± 1, ± 3, ± 4, 1/4, ± 3/4
B
± 1, ± 2, ± 4, ± 8, ± 16, ± 1/3, ± 2/3, ± 4/3, ± 8/3, ± 16/3
C
± 1, ± 2, ± 3, ± 4, ± 1/6, ± 1/3, ± 2/3
D
± 1, ± 2, ± 5, ± 6, ± 1/6, ± 5/3, ± 5/6, ± 1/3