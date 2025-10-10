4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Identify the nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients that satisfies the following conditions: n = 3, 2 and 4i are zeros, f(1) = -34.
f(x) = x3 - 5x2 + 16x - 48
f(x) = 2x3 - 4x2 + 32x - 64
f(x) = 3x3 - 7x2 - 25x + 10
f(x) = x3 - 2x2 + 12x + 5