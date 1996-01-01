3. Functions
Function Composition
3. Functions Function Composition
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the functions f(x) = 4x2 - 2x and g(x) = x2 - 5x + 7. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(fg)(x)
Consider the functions f(x) = 4x2 - 2x and g(x) = x2 - 5x + 7. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(fg)(x)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(fg)(x) = 4x4 - 22x3 + 38x2 - 14x; Domain: (-∞, ∞)
B
(fg)(x) = 4x4 - 24x3 - 38x2 - 14x; Domain: (-∞, ∞)
C
(fg)(x) = 4x4 - 22x3 + 38x2 - 14x; Domain: (-∞, 0]
D
(fg)(x) = 4x4 - 24x3 - 38x2 - 14x; Domain: (-∞, 0]