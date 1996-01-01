0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
0. Review of Algebra Exponents
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following sets, find B ∩ (C ∪ D). Also, indicate if there are disjoint sets:
U = {34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}
B = {35, 37, 39, 41, 43}
C = {34, 36, 38, 40, 42}
D = {39, 41, 43, 45, 47}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{39, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45}
B
{39, 41, 43}; C and D are disjoint sets
C
{34, 35, 36, 39, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45}
D
Ø; B and (C ∪ D) are disjoint sets