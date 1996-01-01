4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following polynomial function, prove that it has a real zero that lies between 1 and 2.
f(x) = 4x3 - 21x2 + 16x + 5
For the following polynomial function, prove that it has a real zero that lies between 1 and 2.
f(x) = 4x3 - 21x2 + 16x + 5
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(1) = 4, f(2) = - 15, sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis
B
f(1) = - 15, f(2) = 4, sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis
C
f(1) = 4, f(2) = 15, no sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis
D
f(1) = - 4, f(2) = - 15, no sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis