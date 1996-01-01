6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the equation (ln 5x)(ln 1)=0 true? If it is false, modify the given equation to make the resulting equation true.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes. The given equation is true.
B
No. The right side of the equation should be equal to 5.
C
No. Since ln 1 is equal to 1, then the right side should be equal to ln 5x.
D
No. The product of ln 5x and ln 1 is undefined.