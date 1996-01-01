7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Linear Programming
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the maximum and minimum values of the objective function, z, by considering the graph of the region of feasible solutions:
z = 5x + 8y
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
maximum: 84; minimum: 35
B
maximum: 121; minimum: 51
C
maximum: 97; minimum: 67
D
maximum: 117; minimum: 31