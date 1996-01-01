6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the following logarithmic equation and, where necessary, reject any x-value that makes the original function undefined. Use a calculator to approximate your solution to three decimal places.
ln(x - 5) - ln(x + 4) = ln(x - 2) - ln(x + 9)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = 2/37 = 0.054
B
x = - 2/37 = - 0.054
C
x = 37/2 = 18.5
D
x = - 37/2 = - 18.5