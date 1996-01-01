7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Partial Fractions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using long division, work out the following expression and expand its remainder by doing partial fraction decomposition.
(s4 - 16s2 + 8)/(s3 - 4s2)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4s - 8 + 1/(s - 4) - 2/s - 4/s2
B
s + 8 + 4/(s - 4) - 1/s - 2/s2
C
s + 4 + 1/2(s - 4) - 1/2s - 2/s2
D
s + 4 + 1/2(s - 4) + 1/2s + 2/s2