4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
84PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following polynomial function, prove that it has no zero less than - 2.
f(x) = 9x4 + 5x3 - 6x2 - 15x + 8
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
By synthetic division, f(x)/(x + 2) yields an expression with no negative terms.
B
By synthetic division, f(x)/(x + 2) yields an expression with terms in order of decreasing degree which have alternating signs.
C
By rational zero theorem, there are no possible p/q values less than - 2.
D
By rational zero theorem, f(- 2) is positive.