7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Linear Programming
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evaluate the objective function, z, at the vertices of the graph of the region of feasible solutions, and determine the maximum and minimum values of the function:
z = 14y
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
maximum: 126; minimum: 14
B
maximum: 104; minimum: 42
C
maximum: 154; minimum: 14
D
maximum: 96; minimum: 42