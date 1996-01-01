8. Matrices and Determinants
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give an explanation of why Cramer's Rule cannot be used to solve the set of equations. After that, solve the system using Gaussian elimination.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Square matrix; The solution set is ∅
B
D = 0; The solution set is ∅
C
D ≠ 0; The solution set is ∅
D
Non-Square matrix; The solution set is ∅