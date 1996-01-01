9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
9. Conic Sections The Hyperbola
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the equation of the asymptote and indicate the loci after graphing the hyperbola 9y2 - 4x2 = 36
Find the equation of the asymptote and indicate the loci after graphing the hyperbola 9y2 - 4x2 = 36
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
y = (2/3)x, y = -(2/3)x; Foci: (0, √13) and (0, -√13); Vertices: (0, 2) and (0, -2)
B
y = (3/2)x, y = -(3/2)x; Foci: (0, √26) and (0, -√26); Vertices: (0, 2) and (0, -2)
C
y = (2/3)x, y = -(2/3)x; Foci: (0, √13) and (0, -√13); Vertices: (0, 3) and (0, -3)
D
y = (3/2)x, y = -(3/2)x; Foci: (0, √26) and (0, -√26); Vertices: (0, 3) and (0, -3)