3. Functions
Function Composition
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 9x + 3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x + h) = 9x + h + 3, f(x + h) - f(x) = 9h, and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 9
B
f(x + h) = 9x + 9h + 3, f(x + h) - f(x) = h, and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 9
C
f(x + h) = 9x + 9h, f(x + h) - f(x) = 9h, and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 9
D
f(x + h) = 9x + 9h + 3, f(x + h) - f(x) = 9h, and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 9