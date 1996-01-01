4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Factor the following function to express it as a product of its linear factors if - 6 (multiplicity 3) is a zero. f(x) = x4 + 17x3 + 90x2 + 108x - 216
Factor the following function to express it as a product of its linear factors if - 6 (multiplicity 3) is a zero. f(x) = x4 + 17x3 + 90x2 + 108x - 216
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3x2(x - 1)(x + 6)
B
3x(x + 1)(x - 6)2
C
(x - 1)(x + 6)3
D
(x + 1)(x - 6)3